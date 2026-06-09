Clearfield's America 250 fireworks show going on, with some help

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Just a week after Roy announced it wouldn't be continuing with its planned fireworks show for America 250, Clearfield has assured residents that their show will go on.

"We're here to put your worries at ease... We’re NOT canceling our firework show this year," the city wrote on social media.

Clearfield City says that they are planning to continue their fireworks show and hope that it will be the second largest in the state on July 4.

Last week, the Roy City Council paused planning for their fireworks show that was scheduled to conclude the Roy Days Festival. A full vote will be required before a final decision is made. That vote is scheduled for June 16.

City Council members say financial constraints, wildfire danger, and public safety concerns were the driving forces behind the decision.

But Clearfield's celebrations aren't coming without a little help from the community. The city says they need volunteers to sign up to help with the event.

They are asking for residents to sign up to volunteer here.

Volunteers are given an exclusive shirt and according to city officials the bragging rights for helping with America's birthday.