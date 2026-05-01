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Dairy Queen's Layton location closes after fire breaks out, no injuries

Dairy Queen's Layton location closes after fire breaks out, no injuries
FOX 13 News
Courtesy Tanya Kaufman Olsen
Dairy Queen's Layton location closes after fire breaks out, no injuries
Posted

LAYTON, Utah — The store was evacuated safely after workers noticed smoke filling the backroom at a Dairy Queen in Layton Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported; the store is expected to remain closed.

Officials responded to the store at 3:35 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire was found to be inside a wall that was connected to a freezer in the back room.

Crews from East Layton Fire and Hill Air Force Base worked to extinguish the fire within 20-25 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Dairy Queen location is expected to be closed for a prolonged period of time.

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