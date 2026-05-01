Dairy Queen's Layton location closes after fire breaks out, no injuries

LAYTON, Utah — The store was evacuated safely after workers noticed smoke filling the backroom at a Dairy Queen in Layton Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported; the store is expected to remain closed.

Officials responded to the store at 3:35 p.m. Upon arrival, the fire was found to be inside a wall that was connected to a freezer in the back room.

Crews from East Layton Fire and Hill Air Force Base worked to extinguish the fire within 20-25 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Dairy Queen location is expected to be closed for a prolonged period of time.