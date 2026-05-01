Junior High custodian arrested for sexual abuse of teen in Weber County

LAYTON, Utah — A 64-year-old custodian for the Weber County School District is facing 7 charges including rape, forcible sexual abuse, and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Nolin Jeffery Maurer, who works at Snowcrest Junior High, was arrested on Tuesday. He is being held without bail.

According to court documents, the investigation into Maurer started on March 31, when a father discovered his juvenile daughter's journal with entries detailing sexual acts with an adult identified as 'Nolin.'

Investigators say the teen's journal details incidents of rape, sexual abuse, alcohol consumption, and the receipt of gifts in exchange for sexual favors. There were also specific references to locations where the assaults happened.

Police obtained a search arrant for the text communications and Snapchat history between the victim and Maurer. In those conversations, police say Maurer requested and exchanged explicit images and videos.

During an interview with detectives, the teen confirmed that her journal was accurate and identified adult witnesses who corroborated aspects of her account. Further corroboration was provided by Maurer's adult child and the victim's parents.

Weber County School District released a statement to FOX 13 News that reads in part, "On April 28, 2026, we were notified by law enforcement that one of our employees, Nolin Maurer, had been arrested. It is our understanding that the charges stem from an incident or incidents that occurred outside of school."

The district says that Maurer worked for them for approximately five years and that they are currently working through the administrative process regarding his employment.