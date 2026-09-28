Did this lightning strike cause Layton power outage? Rocky Mountain Power can't confirm

LAYTON, Utah — A lightning strike caught on camera in Layton may have been the cause of a widespread power outage that affected thousands of residents early Monday.

Or not.

The spectacular strike was captured through a dashboard camera just before 6:15 a.m. and was shared by Michael Mower.

Soon after the bolt hit, over 2,300 customers in the area were left without power. However, Rocky Mountain Power was unable to confirm whether the lightning strike caused the outage.

Close-call lightning strike sends Pleasant Grove resident scurrying:

Close-call lightning strike sends Pleasant Grove resident scurrying

Power was eventually restored by Rocky Mountain Power crews before 11 a.m., and no damage was reported following the lightning strike.