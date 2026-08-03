Fruit Heights neighbors band together to fight proposed rezoning proposals

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah — Many Fruit Heights residents are upset after two new rezoning proposals were presented during a recent planning commission meeting and pushed to the city council despite pushback from the community.

Those neighbors reached out to us, and FOX 13 News heard their concerns.

While the residents, some of whom have lived in the city for decades, understand things are bound to change, they hope the city council reconsiders the proposals.

Like a lot of his neighbors, Keith Lloyd likes the family charm the community offers, but is nervous that the rezoning proposal next door to the property his grandfather bought will take it all away.

“It’s zoned at 12, and they want to make it high density," Lloyd said. "They’re talking about putting a four-story, 24-unit apartment building on it. It just came as a huge shock to us as neighbors to our property that that was happening.”

Lloyd was at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting to oppose the developments along with several neighbors.

“I was really shocked when I got there by the size of the project," added Greg Sanders. "It will be the tallest structure for a couple miles on Main Street.”

“My biggest concern is the height that the building itself is going in. How it is disproportionate to the other facilities [and] dwellings surrounding it. As well as the parking issues," said resident Jeff Shaw.

At his own property, Lloyd decided he’d get his point across best with a demonstration.

“I decided I needed to show my friends and neighbors what 40 feet would look like, so i put three flag poles around the property, and that’s 40 feet in the air. That’s approximately where that thing would be. In my backyard," he explained.

The other proposed rezone is just around the block, off Lloyd Road, and features a 20-unit townhome development.

“The Fruit Heights city boundary might be the middle of this road, but this community is bigger than that. This community is Farmington, Kaysville, and Fruit Heights. The impacts don’t stop at the border. The impacts of this change are going to affect the property values and the livability of this entire neighborhood," said resident Douglas Wheelwright.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Fruit Heights city officials said, in part, "our responsibility is to review applications submitted by property owners and applicants and to make recommendations or decisions based on applicable law, the evidence in the public record and the standards established in the city’s general plan and land use ordinances."

Officials added that they are "committed to conducting fair, impartial and respectful meetings.”

As community members continue to fight back, they said it’s situations such as what's happening now that remind them of how powerful good neighbors can be.

“It’s so heartwarming to know that there’s good people that will support us," said Lloyd. "I’m so grateful for them.”

The rezoning proposals will be considered by the Fruit Heights City Council at a meeting Tuesday evening.