Lee often complained about money troubles before alleged fraud, company CEO says

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As a former coworker of former Rep. Trevor Lee, Trent Spafford had unique insight into the man who represented citizens in Davis County for over three years.

"My experience of Trevor Lee is that he is all about Trevor Lee, and not about the people," said Spafford, "...that it was all about him,”

In charging documents released Monday, Lee admitted to forging Spafford's signature on documents that claimed he had a job offer from Enevive, the company in which Spafford serves as CEO and owner.

Spafford and Lee were former coworkers, but that didn't stop him from helping in the investigation that led to Lee resigning from office immediately after multiple felony charges were filed against him.

"I wanted justice to be served; I wanted the truth to come out so that people and voters on any side of the aisle would know the truth," he said.

Rep. Trevor Lee charged with fraud, forgery; resigns from Utah House:

Rep. Trevor Lee charged with fraud, forgery; resigns from Utah House

Lee is charged with four felonies, including the forgery allegation and other fraud that he is accused of committing to get a home loan of a $1 million. The former District 16 representative allegedly lied on a document saying he was receiving a $165,000 salary from Spafford's company, when, in reality, he worked on commission.

But the final straw for Spafford was when he learned Lee had forged his signature.

"Angry, misrepresented, lied to, that's how I feel about it," said Spafford. "When I found out he had forged my signature and he had misrepresented so that he could gain for whatever reason, especially after he has taken."

Spafford said he had previously offered Lee significant help and shared how Lee often complained about financial troubles when the two worked together. According to Spafford, he would give Lee advance payments on top of the commission off sales he was already making, which alone totaled more than $93,000.

"I would love to have 93,000 dollars back; that's not chump change,” said Spafford.

While Lee faces a steep list of charges, Spafford was hoping even more would be brought.

"I wish that the people who decided to file charges against him today could have also included some other things as well," he said.

Lee has yet to be arrested but has been issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.