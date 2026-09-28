Rep. Trevor Lee charged with fraud, forgery; resigns from Utah House

SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Trevor Lee announced his resignation from the Utah State House of Representatives on Monday, hours after being charged by the Utah Attorney General's Office on multiple counts, including fraud and forgery,

“Due to personal circumstances that require my attention, I no longer feel I can give my constituents the time, attention, and service they deserve,” said Lee in a statement.

Lee faces one count each of Communications Fraud, Mortgage Fraud, Forgery, and Possession of Forgery, which are connected to his alleged attempt to illegally obtain a loan, with the investigation into the Layton representative's activities beginning in April.

An oft-controversial political figure, Lee served as the District 16 representative for over three years, but lost in this year's GOP state primary election and was set to leave office early next year.

Trevor Lee defends himself as House Speaker asks Utah AG to investigate allegations:

Lee defends himself as House Speaker asks Utah AG to investigate allegations

At the start of the investigation, the lead investigator was given two videos and screenshots of conversations "relating to a prior check-fraud incident," the documents state.

One of the videos allegedly showed Lee requesting a $93,000 cash advance from the CEO of Enevive, a local water treatment company, and promising to make the executive "whole" by getting the company a government contact at Hill Air Force Base.

The CEO told investigators that Lee needed the advance to finance a new home.

Documents obtained from the lending company featured an agreement and offer letter from Enevive with a monthly salary of $168,000 a year. The CEO told investigators that the document was "fraudulent and that his signature was forged."

Another document was an offer letter from Blue Logic claiming Lee was a full-time employee at $190,000 per year. However, a company official said that while the offer had been made to Lee, he never accepted and was a contract employee, not full-time.

The Blue Logic executive said the letter was "prepared to help Lee as a friend and was not accurate."

In an interview with investigators at his Utah State Capitol address, Lee admitted forging the Evevive CEO's signature after first denying the accusation. He also admitted that the Blue Logic salary was not accurate.

The Davis County Republican Party said it will hold a special election to fill Lee's district for the remainder of the term.

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