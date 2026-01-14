Man arrested in Davis County for alleged DUI while going to referee basketball game

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A man in Davis County is facing DUI charges after officials say he was caught driving under the influence while attempting to go to a basketball game to referee.

Christian Kay Morrill, 37, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of driving under the influence (2nd offense in 10 years), reckless driving, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and tail light violation.

According to court documents, on Monday, Davis County Dispatch reported to troopers that a white Dodge pickup had been seen operating in three lanes. Troopers contacted the reporter and were told they witnessed the truck approaching Layton Parkway and almost hitting the barriers of the road.

The trooper was able to locate the truck that was reported and stated he witnessed the truck driving on the left shoulder and almost hitting a barrier.

According to investigators, once the trooper activated his emergency lights, the truck continued to drive south before pulling into the I-15 southbound rest area.

The trooper says he approached the passenger side of the vehicle and saw the driver and passenger being slow to react and appearing lethargic. At one point, the trooper said the driver waved at him through the window before rolling it down.

The driver, Morrill, was asked for his driver's license and at first stated he didn't have it before finding his wallet.

Troopers say Morrill was dressed in a jacket and a referee shirt. When asked about his attire, he stated that he was coming from Logan to Salt Lake City, where he was to referee a high school basketball game.

Morrill allegedly told troopers that the erratic driving was because the vehicle he was driving belonged to the passenger and had been experiencing mechanical issues.

Officials attempted to perform field sobriety tests on Morrill and said that a preliminary breath test showed negative for alcohol. Morrill was wearing a hospital band on his arm when he was pulled over and told police that while he had been prescribed multiple depressants, he hadn't taken them.

During a search of Morrill's vehicle, police found multiple pieces of folded aluminum foil, lighters, and burnt straws, in addition to several depressant category medications.

The truck was observed to have a broken left taillight and what appeared to be fresh metal scrapes down the driver's side of the vehicle.