Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with car on Highway 193 in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash with a passenger car on Highway 193 in Layton Friday evening.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., a motorcyclist traveling on Highway 193 collided with a passenger vehicle in Layton just west of Highway 89. They were later transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A Life Flight helicopter responded, though it is not confirmed they were flown.

The driver of the passenger car did not sustain any injuries and remained on scene. Intoxication is not currently believed to have been a factor in this incident.

All lanes have since reopened, no other information is available. The cause of the crash itself remains under investigation.