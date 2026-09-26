Climber hospitalized after falling 50 feet during Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup attempt

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A climber is in the hospital with serious injuries after falling 50 feet during a WURL attempt Friday morning.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews responded to reports of a climber falling approximately 50 feet near Dromedary Peak while attempting the Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup at 9:20 a.m.

Shortly after they were dispatched, both the Department of Public Safety and Life Flight responded. The patient was hoisted by a medic and transported to the search and rescue command area.

After further treatment, they were transported via Life Flight helicopter to a local hospital.

The rescue was completed by 10:21 a.m.