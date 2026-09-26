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Climber hospitalized after falling 50 feet during Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup attempt

Climber hospitalized after falling 50 feet during Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup attempt
Courtesy Salt Lake County Sheriff's Search and Rescue
Climber hospitalized after falling 50 feet during Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup attempt
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SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A climber is in the hospital with serious injuries after falling 50 feet during a WURL attempt Friday morning.

Salt Lake County Search and Rescue crews responded to reports of a climber falling approximately 50 feet near Dromedary Peak while attempting the Wasatch Ultimate Ridge Linkup at 9:20 a.m.

Shortly after they were dispatched, both the Department of Public Safety and Life Flight responded. The patient was hoisted by a medic and transported to the search and rescue command area.

After further treatment, they were transported via Life Flight helicopter to a local hospital.

The rescue was completed by 10:21 a.m.

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