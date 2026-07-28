One arrested after allegedly assaulting Kaysville police officer

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A 30-year-old man is in custody following an alleged assault on a police officer in Kaysville.

Walter Brown was arrested on Monday and faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, disarming a peace officer and trespassing.

The Kaysville Police Department says that on Monday at around 2:57 p.m., they were called for a welfare check involving a person reported to be walking on the railroad tracks. Officers located the individual, identified as Walter Brown, and made contact with him.

During the interaction, police say Brown assaulted one of the responding officers. That officer was taken to the hospital for their injuries and are listed in stable condition.

According to the department, the incident remains under investigaiton.