Man arrested in Magna for allegedly shooting at ex-wife's home

MAGNA, Utah — A 37-year-old man is facing several charges in Magna after police say he shot a gun at his ex-wife's home while her child was inside the house.

Rafael Antonio Cisneros-Ortiz was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of felony discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct, among others. He is being held without bail.

Court documents submitted by Unified police state that on Sunday officers were called to the 7300 block of 3500 South in Magna for a reported shooting involving a divorced couple. The reporting party stated that her ex-husband arrived in a vehicle at her home before fire a gun at her father, who was in the front yard.

The victim's underage son was also inside the home at the time of the shooting. Nobody was injured.

The vehicle was described as a White Nissan passenger car. When detectives searched, they were able to discover that Ortiz had a recent history of driving a 2013 Nissan Juke that was white in color. Ortiz's girlfriend was also found to have a Nissan Juke registered to her.

A photo of a similar vehicle was shown to the victim who confirmed it was the style of the vehicle involved.

Investigators also reviewed security footage of the incident that allegedly showed a Nissan Juke stop in front of the residence before shots were heard.

An hour after the incident, Ortiz was arrested in a Nissan Juke at 1274 West North Temple in Salt Lake City.

Following his arrest, Ortiz admitted to pulling up in front of the victim's home and shooting one round into a field just West of the home. He also admitted to having intent to cause harm to his ex-wife.