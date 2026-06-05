One person dead, two in the hospital after deadly crash in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A crash between two vehicles has left one dead and two in the hospital with serious injuries in Layton. Oak Hills Lane remains closed for the remainder of the investigation.

At 3:47 p.m., officials received reports of a serious traffic collision in the area of 2000 East Oak Hills Lane.

Upon arrival, crews found occupants of both vehicles to be seriously injured, with one of the three pronounced deceased at the scene.

Oak Hills Lane remains closed between 1800 East and 250 East for the investigation, and the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.