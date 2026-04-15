Person struck by truck near Foxboro North Regional Park in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — First responders are at a scene near Foxboro North Regional Park in North Salt Lake, where a person was struck by a vehicle. Officials have not released the name of the victim.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials haven't said the age of the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. They were not wearing a helmet or safety gear.

Woods Cross police say the driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating.

FOX 13 News has reached out to police to learn more about what led to the crash and if any charges are pending.