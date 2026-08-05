Pickup truck strikes, kills, two 13-year-old teens riding electronic scooter

SYRACUSE, Utah — Two teens are dead after a pickup truck struck and killed them while riding an electronic scooter in Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon. The driver remained at the scene.

At 1:05 p.m., officials responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and an electronic scooter at the intersection of Banbury Drive and Heritage Parkway.

Investigators believe at this time the pickup truck, towing a trailer, was traveling south on Banbury Drive while an electronic scooter, carrying the two 13-year-old juveniles, was traveling west on Heritage Parkway.

A collision occurred in the intersection; the adult male driver remained at the scene.

Both juveniles were pronounced deceased due to the severity of their injuries.

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