Residents return home, but Widemouth 2 Fire danger is far from over

FILLMORE, Utah — Residents in parts of Millard County began returning home Wednesday as evacuation orders were partially lifted around the Widemouth 2 Fire, but fire officials stress the danger is far from over.

The wildfire has now grown to more than 87,000 acres and remains 0% contained. Hot, dry winds continue pushing the fire east, where officials say some cabins have been impacted.

In Fillmore, the Great Basin Incident Management Team 2 established a command post to coordinate the large firefighting effort. Slightly higher humidity has helped crews make progress on containment lines, but the fire remains active.

"Overall the fire's coming together, and it's a little bit higher humidity today so we should have an opportunity to get some good work done," said Robert Lopez with Great Basin Incident Management Team 2.

Central Utah high school football teams find hope amid wildfire season:

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For Fillmore resident Leticia Morrill, who has lived in town only a few years, the wildfire has been unlike anything she's experienced. She and her husband own a cabin in the mountains, but her focus remains on the people working to protect the community.

"We're just really grateful for all the work that everybody's doing, all the firefighters, all the people, boots on the ground," Morrill said.

Morrill works at Filly's Car Hop, where business has picked up as firefighters and support crews continue flowing into town.

While some residents are now allowed back into their homes, Millard County Undersheriff Patrick Bennett says they should remain prepared in case conditions change.

"All it takes is a wind shift for this to change directions," Bennett said. "Don't get complacent."

Officials encourage residents to continue monitoring evacuation information and be ready to leave again if fire behavior changes.