Social media prank plans spark increased police presence in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Social media posts encouraging kids to light fireworks inside a Kaysville grocery store have prompted an increased police presence over the Memorial Day weekend.

The posts allegedly tell the kids to gather at the local grocery store, which was not named by police, and bring the fireworks inside before heading to a nearby park.

The Kaysville Police Department said it had previously responded to several similar gatherings, which left property damage and created safety risks.

Both the Davis County Sheriff’s Office and Kaysville police said they continue to be aware of the posts and will ensure an additional presence in the area, and that "enforcement action will be taken when appropriate."

"We want to remind the community that behavior that creates safety risks, damages property, disrupts businesses, or places others at risk will not be tolerated," the departments wrote.

Police asked parents to learn their child's weekend plans, and shared that a "conversation can go a long way."