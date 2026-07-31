Two injured after plane crashes on Layton highway

LAYTON, Utah — Two people were hospitalized following a plane crashing near Highway 193 and Fort Lane in Layton overnight.

The crash happened just before midnight according to officials. The two people on board were able to get out of the plane before medical crews arrived. They were later transported to the hospital are in stable condition with unknown injuries.

There were no significant fires connected to the crash, and Flfirefighters were able to secure the aircraft and address fuel spill concerns.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the investigation will be led by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The public is asked to avoid the area as crews work to clear the crash area.