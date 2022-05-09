Days after Eagle Mountain boys killed, multiple speeders ticketed

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Just days after two toddlers were run over and killed by a car that had careened off an Eagle Mountain road while traveling at high speeds, a traffic operation caught numerous speeders in the same city.

During the "traffic enforcement blitz" conducted May 4-5 by the Utah County Sheriff's Office and Utah Highway Patrol, 67 speeding citations were issued, including one person hitting speeds of 86 mph in a 35 mph zone, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

A high school student was also cited after being caught traveling 71 mph on their motorcycle in a posted 40 mph zone.

The operation began three days after 3-year-old Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson were killed when a car driven by Kent Cody Barlow crashed into the Eagle Mountain corral where there boys were playing. Witnesses said they saw Barlow's car weaving or drifting into oncoming traffic before the accident.

Drug tests given to Barlow came back positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines. He told police that he had been racing his car with friends, but did not remember what led to the fatal accident.

Sgt. Cannon said the blitz had been planned for weeks, and that it was "only coincidence that it was conducted two days after the tragic loss of the two young boys."

In all, 101 stops were made during the operation, with the following citations and warnings handed out: