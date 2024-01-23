Death of beloved Utah teacher being investigated as murder

PAROWAN, Utah — A few weeks after the death of an elementary school teacher in Iron County, there are now some answers — although questions still remain.

Search warrant affidavits obtained Monday by FOX 13 News state that Robin Whittle died at Dixie Regional Hospital in St. George. She was transported to the hospital on Dec. 30, where she was pronounced dead the next day.

Whittle, age 62, was a first-grade teacher at Iron Springs Elementary School.

In the days immediately following her death, police would only disclose that she died from critical injuries suffered in her own home, and that her death was under investigation.

Warrants state that police were called by Robin Whittle's husband, Mark Whittle, to report that he found his wife in their bed, breathing but unconscious. Officers arrived and said they found her lying on her back with blood on her face and on the bed.

Mark Whittle told police that they were both up late the night before. She went to bed for the night, but he slept on the couch. He said he discovered her in the morning.

At the hospital, it was determined that Robin Whittle had multiple skull fractures, a severe brain bleed, and bruising around her left eye, face, and behind her left ear.

According to police, Mark Whittle gave "limited information" and said his wife was not in any accident, nor did she have any medical conditions he could think of.

In a search warrant executed on Jan. 1, the Parowan Police officer said an aggravated murder investigation was underway, with possible domestic violence.

The warrants included a search of the entire home, as well as Mark Whittle's work truck and personal truck, financial records belonging to the couple, DNA samples, any possible weapons that could have caused the victim's injuries, and anything that "may indicate a motive to commit the crime of aggravated murder."

However, no one has been arrested in connection with Robin Whittle's death as of Monday, Jan. 22.

