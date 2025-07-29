Death row inmate Ralph Menzies granted commutation hearing by Board of Pardons & Parole

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is granting a commutation hearing to convicted murderer Ralph Menzies, who is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 5.

Menzies is facing a firing squad execution on Sept. 5 for the 1988 kidnapping and killing of Maurine Hunsaker. She was taken from her job at a convenience store and tied to a tree in Big Cottonwood Canyon, where her throat was slit.

His lawyers have been petitioning for the execution to not be carried out because he has severe dementia.

The Board of Pardons and Parole said Tuesday that they will hold a public hearing, in which they will consider commuting his sentence from a death sentence to life in prison without parole.

A date for the hearing is not yet set.