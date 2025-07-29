Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Death row inmate Ralph Menzies granted commutation hearing by Board of Pardons & Parole

Ralph Menzies Hearing
The Salt Lake Tribune / courtroom pool photo
Ralph Menzies Hearing
Posted
and last updated

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole is granting a commutation hearing to convicted murderer Ralph Menzies, who is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 5.

Menzies is facing a firing squad execution on Sept. 5 for the 1988 kidnapping and killing of Maurine Hunsaker. She was taken from her job at a convenience store and tied to a tree in Big Cottonwood Canyon, where her throat was slit.

His lawyers have been petitioning for the execution to not be carried out because he has severe dementia.

The Board of Pardons and Parole said Tuesday that they will hold a public hearing, in which they will consider commuting his sentence from a death sentence to life in prison without parole.

A date for the hearing is not yet set.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere