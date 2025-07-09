Judge signs death warrant for condemned killer Ralph Menzies

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A judge has signed a death warrant for condemned killer Ralph Leroy Menzies, setting his execution for Sept. 5.

"Mr. Menzies' appeal of the court order finding him competent is not a basis… to stay execution," 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates said.

However, Judge Bates did not rule out halting proceedings in the future based on a new petition for competency filed by his defense team.

Menzies is facing the death penalty for the 1988 kidnapping and murder of Maurine Hunsaker. She was taken from her job at a convenience store and tied up in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Her throat was slit.

Menzies has fought execution. His lawyers have argued he has dementia and cannot be executed under the Constitution. Arguments on Wednesday focused on a new request that says his medical condition has worsened.

"Nobody’s tried to hide the ball here that this disease is degenerative. It’s a terminal illness," Menzies' lawyer, Eric Zuckerman, told the judge.

