Delays expected in Logan Canyon due to crash

Posted at 7:29 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 21:29:49-04

LOGAN, Utah — Drivers planning to travel through Logan Canyon Saturday evening should expect delays.

According to local emergency dispatch, a car accident in the canyon is causing some delays.

Details on the severity of the crash, injuries or casualties were not immediately available.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

