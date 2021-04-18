Delays expected in Logan Canyon due to crash

LOGAN, Utah — Drivers planning to travel through Logan Canyon Saturday evening should expect delays.
According to local emergency dispatch, a car accident in the canyon is causing some delays.
Details on the severity of the crash, injuries or casualties were not immediately available.
This article will be updated as more information is released.
Logan Canyon will have some delays due to a car accident. It is unknown at this time how long the delay will be.
— LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) April 18, 2021