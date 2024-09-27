Delta launches first nonstop flight from Salt Lake City to Seoul

SALT LAKE CITY — It will soon get easier for Utahns to travel to Asia as Delta has announced it will launch a first-ever nonstop flight from Salt Lake City to Seoul, Korea.

The flights starting on June 12, 2025 will be the only flight between Salt Lake City and Asia, according to the airline.

Salt Lake City is one of only five cities connected to Asia through Delta, along with Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and Seattle.

“As we open this new gateway to Asia, I am excited to expand Utah’s global reach and foster new cultural and business partnerships. Delta’s commitment to our state underscores Utah’s growing role on the world stage," said Gov. Spencer Cox in a statement.

Delta will use the Airbus A350-900 for the route.