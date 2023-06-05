Demolition set to begin at Salt Lake City building fire site

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews are set to begin the demolition of a vacant Salt Lake City building that caught fire over the weekend, forcing the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex.

An emergency demolition permit will allow the building in the area of 220 South and 200 East to be torn down Monday. Fire crews battled the fire late Friday and into the overnight hours, then continued the fight when flames reignited Saturday.

Many in downtown Salt Lake City woke up to smoke blanketing the area before firefighters doused the flames.

Jim Walker Smoke from vacant building fire filled downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday morning

Although the building is still smoldering, watch teams have been removed as it's believed the fire danger has subsided. Water lines will remain at the site in case crews need them.

Dozens of residents at theRandi apartments next door to the fire were evacuated; however, as of Monday, nearly everyone who lived in the 61 units have been allowed to return. Six units remain evacuated due to smoke debris from the fire. Residents of those units have been placed in hotels until they are able to return.

No firefighters were injured during the incident and there is no indication as of yet on what led to the fire.