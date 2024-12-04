Department of Labor says $2 million is owed to Utah workers; how you can claim it

SALT LAKE CITY — The end of the year is just a few weeks away, and the Department of Labor says they have more than $2.3 million owed to Utah workers. To claim any of the money that is yours you just have to know where to go.

The Department of Labor says that through its Wage and Hour Division's Salt Lake City District Office, they have recovered wages for 1507 Utah workers during 2024. According to the department, "The laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division provide the foundation for U.S. workers’ rights, including the rights to be paid legally required wages and other important protections."

Workers can use the labor department's Workers Owed Wages (WOW) online tool to verify if they are eligible to claim wages an employer or former employer may owe them. The tool is available in both English and Spanish.

All you have to do to check is visit this site. You can then enter your employer's name or search for them using keywords. From there the Department of Labor will determine if you are owed wages and help you file a claim.

Any unclaimed wages that aren't claimed within 3 years are sent to the U.S. Treasury.