Home Depot Foundation partners with Salt Lake City Housing Authority to revitalize community apartments

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to fun and fresh around neighborhood communities, the Home Depot Foundation and Housing Authority of Salt Lake City spent Wednesday revitalizing the Canterbury Apartments in Salt Lake City.

“We’ve got 450 volunteers here, we are doing incredible work,” said John Dennison, the Home Depot Foundation.

Together, the two organizations have revitalized living spaces in an effort to make families feel proud and connected in their neighborhoods.

Cathleen Eaton has been passionate about these projects for 20 years. She explained how it’s all about giving back to the community.

"To have this many people make this much of an impact in a single day, it’s just fantastic," said Eaton, who serves as Vice President of Safety for the foundation.

Hundreds of volunteers were excited to be on the property, working together to transform the facility for the current families.

"We’re installing a kid’s playground in the back, because there’s families, veterans and other people battling homelessness in this facility," Dennison explained. "Every dollar that we can save them is one less dollar they have to spend on rent. We are actually doing some cool things, we’re putting in all low water usage landscaping and we are going to save over 60% of their water bill."

The complex is mostly full, but some units should be available soon, and all meet Utah's market and low-income qualifications.