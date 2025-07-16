Utah teachers, staff still waiting for promised bonuses months after announcement

GUNNISON, Utah — Utah teachers and school staff are still waiting for the bonuses and raises promised by Gov. Spencer Cox earlier this year, leaving many wondering when the financial support will arrive.

In February, Gov. Cox announced an investment of over $300 million for Utah teachers. The package included a direct salary increase of more than $1,400 for teachers and a $1,000 bonus for education support staff, along with a 4% funding increase for school districts to provide additional boosts for all employees.

"I'm hoping that it's followed through with. It would really help those of us who work in education," said Emily Clausen, a special education inclusion educator at Magna Elementary in the Granite School District.

"Oh, I was excited," Clausen added. "Because, honestly, educators deserve it. We work really hard. And some of us on the lower end of the spectrum, gosh, some of those on the higher end of the spectrum as far as pay grade, any little bit helps. And so I was really excited for all of us, especially for those of us that don't get paid during the summer, the aids."

Clausen, who works with children in classrooms helping them with their work and emotional regulation, has been checking her bank account regularly for the promised bonus.

"Kept checking my account. Oh, is it there? Nope, not there yet. Is it there? Nope, not yet. So, still not there!" she relayed.

The Granite School District says they're also waiting for guidance from the state level.

"We've had a lot of employees asking, 'When are we getting this bonus? when can we expect to see it in our paycheck?' It's been incredibly frustrating for our employees and us at the district level. We are still waiting for guidance on the state level," said Granite School District spokesperson Andrea Stringham.

According to Stringham, the district won't know until September 1 who qualifies for the increases for "educational support professionals" that are part of HB2 signed in March.

"The bill just says in school, in class supports, Granite is choosing to do all of our ESP's and middle managers, so that opens up the door for thousands more employees, so we can show them we do appreciate their efforts, we do recognize them," Stringham said.

Teachers should see the $1,400 increase in their paychecks starting this fall when they return to the classroom, while teacher's aides should receive their bonuses shortly after.

"We are anticipating it to be paid out by Thanksgiving," Stringham said.

The delay comes after many educators protested for raises and the ability to collectively bargain for them — something HB267, which the governor chose not to veto, banned this year.

"I feel like we're overlooked a lot." Clausen admitted. "With the raise, I was like, 'Oh, finally, we're being seen. We're being heard, we're being seen,' and then there was no bonus that came through… and I was like, here we go again. It was like one big loop. A little disappointing. But… I'm hopeful."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.