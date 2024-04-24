Details shed light on what led to Holladay home explosion

HOLLADAY, Utah — It's been an interesting couple of days for a Holladay neighborhood.

On Tuesday, resident Robert Eliasoff and many others were told to evacuate after old dynamite was found at a home near 6200 South and 2300 East.

"An officer approached my door and told me I needed to evacuate and I asked him, 'How much time do I have?' and he said, 'Just get what you can and let's go'," Eliasoff recalled.

VIDEO: Smoke clears after detonations, showing what's left of the Holladay home

Aftermath of holladay explosion

Unified Fire Authority says an elderly woman whose husband had died came across the explosive materials. According to officials, the dynamite had been passed down from generation to generation before the current homeowner found it.

"She knew it was dangerous, she didn't know the extent, but knew she needed help taking care of it," said Unified Fire Authority Assistant Chief Riley Pilgrim.

Pilgrim estimates the dynamite was at least 40-60 years old. Firefighters found twenty-five sticks outside and eight in the basement near various chemicals.

"Because of the age and the crystallization and deterioration of the product it just became way too dangerous to handle even taking one stick out could've created a significant threat to our personnel," Pilgrim said.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, bomb disposal crews blasted the explosives at the home. Although no one was hurt, the home was completely destroyed. Seven homes nearby also sustained damage.

A video shared with FOX 13 News by Eliasoff showed the magnitude of the explosion, with a bright ball of light flooding the dark sky and sending debris flying.

VIDEO: Footage from a resident's security camera shows explosion lighting up the night sky

Video from neighbor captures holladay home explosion

"I didn't even know there was a second one because it occurred on my drive down," Eliasoff said.

WATCH: Explosion is heard and seen from miles away as officials detonate dynamite

explosives detonation

Eliasoff lives in the cul-de-sac where the explosion occurred, and waited until Wednesday to see the damage it caused to his home.

"I know at least one or all of the windows are blown out, so if I don't see anything else besides that I'll be happy," Eliasoff said, examining his home from a distance.

For Eliasoff, one question remains; Who will pay for the damage?

"We've been instructed to work with a third-party agency to do damage restoration," he said. "They also contacted and told me I need to talk to my insurance too."

All residents, except one, were eventually allowed to return to their homes.