Neighborhood evacuated, locked down after old dynamite found in Holladay home

HOLLADAY, Utah — Some residents have evacuated their homes and others are sheltering in place after old dynamite was found in Holladay.

Unified Fire Department officials said the owner of a home near 6200 South and 2300 East discovered the dynamite and called authorities. Hazardous materials teams, bomb squads, public health officials and others from multiple agencies responded.

The dynamite had reportedly been passed down from generation to generation before the current homeowner found it.

Officials developed a plan for some neighbors to evacuate their homes and others to shelter in place. It was not provided exactly how many homes were evacuated.

They're planning a controlled detonation of the dynamite at 9 p.m. Officials say the house will be uninhabitable.

