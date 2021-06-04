Developer pulls plans for WVC drive-in theater, swap meet site after community opposition

A California-based development company has withdrawn its application to rezone a piece of property in West Valley City where a drive-in movie theater currently sits.

FOX 13 reported Thursday that community members were upset about Van Daele Homes' recent petition to the city. The company wanted the city to rezone the land where the Redwood Drive-In Theatre sits on to be redeveloped into medium-density housing.

The theater is also the home of a weekly swap meet. Dozens of vendors were concerned with the loss of a community staple — and their livelihoods.

After their concerns were brought to light, Van Daele Homes told FOX 13 on Friday that they are withdrawing the request.

"As a family builder who values the relationships we create and maintain, as well as our ability to partner with communities to meet their own unique housing needs," the company's statement read, "we have decided to avoid any disruption, economic or otherwise, to the sense of community in West Valley City and are withdrawing our development application effective immediately."

The company said it made the decision based on feedback from residents, swap meet booth operators, and others who were concerned about the potential development. They added that going forward "would be inconsistent with our company’s values."

"We understand that landmarks such as the Redwood Drive‐In and Swap Meet mean a great deal to many," the statement continued, "and we would be remiss to continue if our presence disrupted rather than enhanced the neighborhood."

Although Van Daele had requested the change in zoning, they had not yet purchased the property. It is still owned by the theater.