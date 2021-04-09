Dinosaur sculptures stolen, recovered last year to be reinstalled at Ogden museum after repairs

OGDEN, Utah — Sculptures that were stolen from the George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park in Ogden in March 2020 will be reinstalled next week after the damage done to them has been fixed.

Three fiberglass replica statues of raptors were stolen from the museum shortly after being restored by artist Kirk Larsen.

The display featured three raptors attacking a much larger predator. Two were mounted on the ground, and the other was attacking the larger dinosaur on the side.

Eccles Dinosaur Park

The missing dinosaurs were found just a few days later after an anonymous tip led police to a home in Ogden, where they served a search warrant and found the stolen property. Two people were questioned, and police said at the time that they may face felony theft charges.

Ogden Police told FOX 13 they plan to provide an update on the suspects. At the time of the theft, police said the thieves likely knew what they were doing because they used unique tools and managed to avoid the park’s security cameras.

While the sculptures were successfully recovered and returned to their rightful owners, they were damaged and vandalized. Photos (seen in the gallery above) show one of the raptors' arms completely broken off, at least two claws broken, and some writing that appeared to be done with a permanent marker.

Larsen repaired the damage, and they are scheduled to be reinstalled at the Eccles Dinosaur Park on Wednesday.