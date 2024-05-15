District to allow American Fork family to walk in graduation for daughter who died of cancer

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — After enormous public outcry, the Alpine School District has reversed a policy that would have stopped an American Fork family from walking at graduation in place of their daughter who recently died.

Samantha Corey passed away from a rare cancer in January, months away from graduating during her senior year at American Fork High School.

The Corey family had hoped to have Samantha's siblings wear their sister's cap and gown during next week's graduation ceremonies, and accept her diploma.

However, the school district warned the family that they would not be allowed to walk on Samantha's behalf, saying ceremony plans "reflect our sincere desire to appropriately balance the need to remember those who have passed and the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishment of all graduates."

On Wednesday, days after denying the Corey family a chance to honor their daughter and sister, Superintendent Shane Farnsworth with the Alpine School District reversed his decision.

In a message to Millie's Princess Foundation, a Utah-based childhood cancer organization, Farnsworth said the district had granted an exception to a request from American Fork High School principal Peter Glahn, allowing the Corey's to walk at graduation.

It's not known if all future families will be allowed to participate at school ceremonies in place of their children who have died, or if the Corey request was a one-time exception. A district spokesperson told FOX 13 News they would be releasing more information later Wednesday.