Woman ejected from vehicle during rollover crash on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A woman is in critical condition following a crash in Tooele County that caused a vehicle to roll. The name of the victim hasn't been released by the police.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened Wednesday night at 7:40 p.m., near milepost 46 on the westbound side of Interstate 80.

Troopers say a Toyota Sienna was traveling west when it sideswiped a Chevrolet Equinox that was on the right shoulder. Investigators say they aren't sure at this time if the Equinox was parked on the shoulder or if it was re-entering the lane of travel.

Following the impact, the Sienna ran off the road to the right, rolled, and came to a rest on the driver's side. The sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected and found around 30 feet away.

The victim was life-flighted to a hospital; her current condition is unknown. The occupants of the Equinox weren't injured.