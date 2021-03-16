Dixie State student killed in Las Vegas I-15 crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A Utah man died Sunday after a head-on collision on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas.

Samuela Maluamaka Tupola, 23, was in a car traveling northbound early Saturday morning when it was hit by a driver going the wrong way. A northbound semi-truck then also crashed into them, KTNV reports.

According to a GoFundMe set up to help Tupola's family with medical and funeral expenses, Tupola was heading home from Vegas with four others in the vehicle. He died from his injuries the following day. The conditions of the others in the vehicle, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the wrong-way vehicle, are not known at this time.

Tupola was a student at Dixie State University and was described as "an advocate for justice for racial inequality."