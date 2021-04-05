Watch
Dog missing after I-15 crash in central Utah

Millard County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:36 PM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 23:36:11-04

KANOSH, Utah — The Millard County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a dog that ran away after a car accident on I-15.

The male border collie, pictured above, was involved in a "tragic crash" near Kanosh, the sheriff's office wrote Sunday on Facebook. The dog answers to Pfeiffer.

Anyone who sees Pfeiffer is asked to call the sheriff's office at (435) 743-5302. They hope they can reunite him with his family in order to "help alleviate some of their hardship."

Utah Highway Patrol also reported Sunday that a man was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a crash in the same area of the freeway. It was not stated whether it was the same accident that the dog ran away from.

