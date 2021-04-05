Man in critical condition after I-15 crash in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A driver is in critical condition after a crash on I-15 in Millard County.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, the man was driving a Ford pickup with a camper northbound on I-15 at mile 145 (just south of Kanosh) when the truck was hit from behind by a reckless driver in a Nissan passenger car, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP said the Nissan driver had been driving "erratically," fluctuating speeds between 30-100 miles per hour. It nearly hit several other vehicles as it swerved between them, UHP said.

The Nissan collided with the truck's right rear corner while trying to pass it, which sent the truck off the right side of the road and caused it to roll.

The truck's roof was crushed, and the driver was pinned inside. He had to be extricated, and CPR was performed at the scene.

The man was taken to Fillmore Hospital, then later flown to Utah Valley Hospital. He was in critical condition as of Sunday, UHP reported.

A female passenger in the truck, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the Nissan, sustained minor injuries.

UHP is investigating speed and impaired driving as possible causes of the crash.