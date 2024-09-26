Don't be fooled; Utah Highway Patrol warns of scammers posing as stranded motorists

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers about thinking twice when pulling over to help a stranded motorist on state roadways.

According to the agency, scammers are now posing as drivers who need assistance and looking for help. Once someone else stops to assist, the suspects offer fake gold in exchange for money.

UHP said the scammers use illegal tinted covers to hide their license plates, further concealing their identities.

"They are attempting to take advantage of the kindness that we value in our community," UHP shared in a social media post.

Anyone who witnesses someone pretending to be stranded or offering to sell items on the roads is urged to call the UHP or 911 in an emergency.