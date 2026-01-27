Down on funeral potatoes? Utah food ranked among worst in US

SALT LAKE CITY — Apparently, the rest of the country is not hip to the delicacies that are funeral potatoes, jello molds and fry sauce!

A new ranking of the U.S. states with the best... and worst food... found Utah near the very bottom.

Ugh.

The rankings were commissioned by HelloFresh, and were tabulated following a survey of 5,000 Americans taken across the country last November.

According to the survey, Utah ranked among the bottom 6 states when it comes to food, sparing us the exact details of where the state placed, simply combining it with Delaware, Indiana, Nebraska, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Jello salad, fry sauce and funeral potatoes were listed as the food that best represents Utah.

"Fry sauce and funeral potatoes can only get you so far. People were curious about what’s going on in Utah, but not exactly convinced there was a culinary identity," VICE wrote of Utah's poor showing.

You can knock Utah all you want, but just wait until that list of best national parks and film festivals comes out! On second thought, better wait on the latter.