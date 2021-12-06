Draper Police ask for help finding woman who disappeared unexpectedly

DRAPER, Utah — Police are asking the public for help in the "concerning" case of a missing Draper woman.

Debbie Nicholson, 55, was reported missing Sunday by her family. They told police they had last spoken to her the previous Monday, Nov. 29.

Officers and family members went to Nicholson's apartment to check on her, but she was not there. They also noticed items seemingly out of place, as well as "essential personal belongings" left behind. Police added that her disappearance is "concerning" because she has some medical conditions (which were not specified).

Nicholson is described as an Indigenous American woman, 5'5" tall, 230 pounds, brown eyes, and brown and gray hair.

She drives a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with Utah license plate number D45 5WM. The car was not at her home when police went to check on her.

Police said Nicholson doesn't travel much, but she has family in Vernal, as well as in Montana, Wyoming and Arizona.

Anyone who has seen her or has any other information about the case is asked to call Draper Police at 801-840-4000 and reference case number 21-26575.