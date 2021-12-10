Draper police searching for two suspects who stole 4 vehicles, damaged car dealership

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper Police Department is searching for two people who they believe stole four vehicles from a local used car dealership.

In addition to stealing the cars, officials report the suspects drove the cars through a locked gate and backed a vehicle into the car dealership storefront, which caused massive damage.

The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 9 at Velocity Auto Sales, which is located at 620 W. 12300 S.

Both suspects were wearing hoodies and possibly masks. One of the hoodies was light blue with white lettering, as shown in the video above briefly.

After initially stealing two vehicles and driving them through the locked gate, the suspects came back and stole two more. An alarm went off when one of the suspects backed a vehicle into the storefront of the dealership.

Two of the stolen vehicles have been located by officers and employees who searched the area after the incident happened. However, a silver 2016 Audi A3 4 Door and black 2014 Lexus GS 350 are still outstanding.

Draper Police Department One of the stolen vehicles that was found had a broken window. One other vehicle was located, two are still missing.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspects involved, contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case #21-26866.