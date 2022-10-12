Driver charged with negligent homicide in death of 9-year-old riding e-bike in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The woman who police say ran over two 9-year-old boys in South Jordan three months ago, resulting in the death of one of the boys, has been charged.

On July 6, the two friends were riding an e-bike on 11400 South at about 2115 West when they were hit by an SUV.

Brayden Long died from his injuries. Anthony Sandoval was critically injured, and police told FOX 13 News on Tuesday that he was in serious condition but stable.

Last week, charges were filed against 45-year-old Shantil Woods Garn of Riverton for the death of Brayden Long.

According to charging documents, Garn said she did not see anyone in front of her SUV before the crash, but she did remember "seeing something short and black on the side of the road." She said she didn't realize she hit the boys until she saw them in her rear-view mirror. She was heading east and had just turned right onto 11400 South when the accident occurred.

Police said the skid marks indicated that the point of impact was in the shoulder of the road. A witness who was driving in the opposite direction told police he saw Garn's vehicle, a 2021 GMC Yukon, halfway in between the right lane and the shoulder. He saw the SUV hit something, but didn't realize it was the two boys until he saw a shoe fly into the air.

Police say the boys were dragged for about 60 yards after the initial impact.

Garn told investigators that she was eating yogurt before turning onto 11400. She said she was not on the phone, but she had asked a passenger in her SUV to send a message for her with her phone because she was running late. According to charging documents, she "could not remember if she had held it so face recognition could be done to open the phone."

Garn is charged with one class-A misdemeanor count of negligent homicide, one class-C misdemeanor of careless driving, an infraction for failure to stay in one lane, and speeding 50 miles per hour in a zone with a 45 mph speed limit.

Charges were filed Wednesday (Oct. 5) but Garn has not been arrested as of Tuesday night.