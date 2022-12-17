Watch Now
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City

UDOT traffic camera
Posted at 5:57 PM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 19:57:34-05

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person died Friday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City.

The now-deceased individual was driving on 3500 South near about 2400 West when they crashed into one vehicle, which police say caused a chain reaction involving five total vehicles.

The driver died from their injuries. Their identity has not been released.

Others involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police said the eastbound lanes of 3500 South are closed between 2200 West and 2400 West and advised drivers to avoid the area.

