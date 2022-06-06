Driver in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash on I-15 possibly caused by medical issue

MIDVALE, Utah — A woman was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition after she appeared to have a medical issue before a crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., the woman was driving a Kia sedan southbound on the freeway near 7700 South when she crashed into a Ford Explorer in the far left lane. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, her car then continued southbound and drifted toward the left concrete barrier, then hit the Explorer a second time. The impact caused the Explorer to spin, and it came to rest in the left emergency lane facing the opposite direction.

A red Toyota SUV then hit the passenger side of the Kia, which the UHP said kept the car from rolling into traffic.

The woman was unresponsive when emergency first responders arrived. They began performing lifesaving measures and took her to a local hospital, where UHP said she is in "extremely critical" condition.

READ: 2 people killed in crash with tour bus near Zion National Park

There was a toddler in the car with her. UHP did not state whether the child was injured. None of the people in the other vehicles were hurt.

"It is believed that the female suffered a medical condition prior to the crash due to the lack of damage to the involved vehicles," UHP wrote in a press release.

Multiple southbound lanes were closed due to the accident response, investigation and cleanup.