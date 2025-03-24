Watch Now
Driver injured, WB I-80 temporarily closed after fiery crash between SUV, semi

WENDOVER, Utah — One person was injured Sunday after they crashed their car into the back of a semitrailer on Interstate 80 near Wendover.

Utah Highway Patrol said the small SUV collided with the trailer while traveling westbound near milepost 24. The SUV went under the trailer and caught fire.

The driver, who was the only person in the SUV, was taken to the hospital via helicopter with serious injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Both westbound lanes were temporarily closed. One lane was reopened shortly before 6:30 p.m.

