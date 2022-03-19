Driver killed by flying road debris on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A driver died Friday after a piece of debris from an oncoming vehicle on I-15 flew through their windshield.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the victim was driving a Hyundai passenger car north on I-15 at about mile 339, near Riverdale. A piece of debris, which the Utah Highway Patrol believes was a brake assembly from a southbound vehicle, flew over the freeway median, went through the Hyundai's windshield, and hit the driver.

The driver suffered fatal injuries. Others were in the car with them, but no one else was injured.

No further details were immediately available. The victim's name has not been released.

UHP is investigating the incident and hoping to find the vehicle that the equipment came from.

Anyone traveling in the area of this accident around 3 p.m. who saw anything unusual that may help in the investigation, especially on the southbound side of the freeway, is asked to call Weber County Dispatch.