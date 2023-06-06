Driver shot, wounded in road rage incident on I-15

LAYTON, Utah — One person was shot by a motorcycle rider Monday afternoon in a road-rage-related incident on a Utah freeway.

The passenger car and the motorcycle — with two people on board — were traveling north on I-15 in Layton around 2:15 p.m. when the shooting took place, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Calls initially came in reporting that a gun was brandished during a potential road rage incident, then shortly afterward they received reports that there were shots fired by the motorcyclist.

The driver of the car was hit and then went to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to recover.

The suspect has not been identified.

This comes just one day after two victims in a smaller car were killed in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on a Utah County highway. The pickup driver was allegedly engaging in aggressive driving with a different vehicle before going into oncoming lanes and hitting the victims' car. The victims were not involved in the road rage incident.

"These things are becoming more and more common," said UHP Sgt. Rick Shrader. "These road rage things — we don't know if anybody is doing it on purpose. Somebody could be doing something by accident and where the people are just taking it way, way too far."

It's not yet known what exactly transpired between the car and motorcycle in Monday's incident, but Shrader said it appeared at this time that it stemmed from a mistake. UHP asks anyone with information about the case to call them at 801-965-4518.