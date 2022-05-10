Driver ticketed going 122 mph on I-15 in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Despite numerous deadly accidents connected to speeding across Utah in recent months, it seems that lead foots in the state have yet to heed the message to slow down.

In a post to Instagram, the Utah Highway Patrol showed a ticket given to a driver caught going 122 mph on Interstate 15 in Kaysville on Tuesday morning. Even worse, the car hit those speeds in a 70 mph zone.

The driver, who was behind the wheel with a suspended or revoked license, was finally stopped near the 200 North exit at around 8 a.m.

Because of a new Utah law that went into effect last week, the driver was given a ticket for reckless driving, which is a misdemeanor and not an infraction as a speeding citation was previously.

Starting May 4, speeding in excess of 105 mph will possibly be cited as reckless driving.

"We've seen a spike in speeds this high, which are very dangerous and have resulted in a lot of crashes," said Sgt. Cameron Roden.