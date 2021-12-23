Drivers of Tesla and F 150 clocked at well over 100 mph

PROVO, Utah — There have been a lot of reports of speeding on Utah roads, many of them since the beginning of the pandemic when fewer people were travelling.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office caught a pair of speeders Wednesday.

According to his twitter, he stopped the driver of a Ford F150 pickup truck and a Tesla S.

The Tesla, which had two small children inside, was going 108 miles an hour and the Ford was doing 103 mph.

Cannon mused that they were racing for the best parking spot at work.

Cannon wrote tickets to both drivers for speeding and an exhibition of speed in heavy traffic.

