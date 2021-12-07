Drivers should prep vehicles now for coming snowstorm

SALT LAKE CITY — The heavy snow expected across Utah later in the week will create hazardous conditions on the road for drivers. That’s why the first step in making sure residents are safe starts with a vehicle that’s in good shape.

Mechanics say now is the time to prepare vehicles for the coming snowstorm.

Mastertech Automotive owner Dennis Roennebeck says before an impending storm, drivers should check on three things:

Tires

Lights

Windshield wipers



Broken wipers are one of the most common problems Roennebeck sees with cars that come through his shop after a storm.

“Check wiper blades to make sure they’re not split,” advised Roennebeck.

Blades should be replaced every six months in Utah because of the extreme heat in the summer and freezing temperatures in Winter.

"The biggest thing is don’t clear the snow off your windshield with a wiper blades, make sure you use a snow brush," Roennebeck added.

Since the state did away with mandatory vehicle inspections several years back, Roennebeck says his shop takes care of cars that are in rougher shape than ever before.

"We see a lot more vehicles on the road and in the shop with inoperable taillights, inoperable brake lights and turn signals," he said. "We probably put more bulbs in now than we ever have.”

Roennebeck advises drivers to travel slowly and stay aware as the snow comes down.